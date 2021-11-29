A Knights-era painting that has just been discovered behind a bricked-up arch at the Museum of Archaeology could shed light on the original decoration of the Auberge de Provence's Gran Salon.
The wall painting, which was discovered during a restoration project, has been described by Heritage Malta as a unique surviving element that could reveal information of the decorative scheme of the hall prior to the early 19th-century.
The restoration project, supported by Bank of Valletta, kicked off in 2017. So far, nearly half of the hall's early 19th-century mural paintings have been conserved.
Painting behind fireplace, arch
One day restorers came across a bricked-up arch and two fireplaces, likely introduced by the British in the 19th-century.
As they investigated further, the restorers spotted decorative elements that were completely different from the hall's decorative scheme.
A small section of the arch was removed to assess this artwork, which, although covered in soot, was relatively intact.
The uncovered part depicts a hand holding a trident, an image usually associated with mythology.
The rest of the painting is currently still behind the fireplace shaft and the rest of the arch.
