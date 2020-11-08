A group of women, residents of Casa Arkati, are making good use of their time spent indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

They have all been busy knitting away for a good cause and will continue doing so in the run-up to the Christmas season.

This year has not been an easy one for everybody, especially older people and their significant others, who have had to make countless sacrifices by staying away from each other to stay safe.

However, Yasmine Seguna, active ageing coordinator at Casa Arkati, has been encouraging resi­dents to take part in various daily activities to keep their spirits high and also to stay well.

These women have gone a step further, deciding to donate what they are busy knitting to Dar Sagra Familja to show that they care. “The idea is to help children and families in need,” facility manager Roberta Agius said.

“What these residents have come up with – piles of colourful scarves and blankets, tiny woollen boots, caps, jerseys and mittens for newborns as well as other useful winter clothing items – is truly admirable.”

Dar Sagra Familja, run by the Church NGO Fondazzajoni Sebħ, is a residential home for minors who, for various reasons, cannot live with their birth family. Living in a family environment based on love and care, the home’s serene atmosphere offers these minors a safe place they can call home. The NGO also hosts sibling groups as it has the unity of families at heart.

The home is equipped with a playing field and garden, which allow the children ample space where they can run around. An academic plan, which is strictly followed, includes daily slots dedicated to reading, which the children have grown to love.

Another aspect that is given importance is contact with birth families. The children are supported by a residential social worker, who dedicates a good part of her time to ensure that this contact is consistent and safe. Each minor is also followed individually to ensure that their social and emotional well-being is developing healthily.