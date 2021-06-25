Tension was mounting Friday as the pretenders to the 2021 Tour de France fine-tuned their plans to dethrone the champion Tadej Pogacar with the 21-day bike race about to embark from the Atlantic Coast.

France’s fortified western port of Brest hosts the Grand Depart on Saturday as the battle to sink the relentless Slovenian Pogacar rolls out with a bang for the 184 riders as the first two stages end in hilltop finishes.

British team Ineos are gunning for an eighth Tour de France title in ten years, and have unfurled a quartet of riders they hope can submerge 22-year-old sensation Pogacar by force of numbers.

