The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta announced that due to the current COVID-19 restrictions it is unfeasible for the local governing body to open this evening’s knock-out finals for fans at the National Pool, it said in a statement.

The 2021 season will come to a close this evening when the finals of the knock out competition in all three major categories will be played at the National Pool.

Sirens Mecca Marine will be up against Sliema Arkadia in the women’s final while Exiles SC take on Sirens Mecca Marine in the Division One final.

Wednesday evening's programme will reach its peak when newly-crowned league champions Neptunes WPSC will take on San Ġiljan Mercury Towers in the Premier Division showdown.

