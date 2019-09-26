Luke Gambin was basking with pride yesterday after helping Colchester United create another major upset in the English League Cup when knocking out Tottenham Hotspur in a penalty shoot-out at the JobServ Community Stadium on Tuesday.

The Malta international was back in the starting formation for the U’s on Tuesday and played 68 minutes before he was substituted.

The nippy midfielder put up a hard-working display as Colchester managed to frustrate their Premier League opponents to a goalless draw after the 90 minutes to take the tie into a penalty shoot-out.

Here, Colchester achieved the unthinkable when they won the shoot-out 4-3 to progress to fourth round and continue their giant-killing run which has already seen them oust Crystal Palace in the second round of the competition.

“It was a massive result for our club,” Gambin told the Times of Malta yesterday.

“Nobody gave us a chance against a team of the calibre of Tottenham but we had a game plan and we followed it to perfection. Personally, I was delighted to be given the chance by the manager to start the match.

“We knew that we were going to face a top club with some incredible players. But we certainly have lifted our game by a few notches and our fans created a brilliant atmosphere that certainly made it even more difficult for Tottenham.

“Cup matches give you the chance to create upsets, especially when playing at home, and we took the opportunity with both hands. It was a great achievement and now we look forward to the next round of the competition.”

Gambin said that for Colchester their main objective this season was to win promotion to League One and it was now important that they keep the momentum going for next Saturday’s league clash against Macclesfield as they look to move closer to the play-off places.

“Obviously the win against Tottenham was a huge psychological lift for everyone at the club but as the manager told us last night it was important that we don’t get too carried away,” the former Luton Town player said.

“Our main objective this season is to win promotion to League One and our form in the championship has been quite good. Now it’s important that we keep going and have to put all our energies on Saturday’s match against Macclesfield.

“If we want to win promotion to League One we need to win every match and against Macclesfield we will be going out to take the three points.

“Colchester may be seen as a small club but surely they deserve to be high up the league and this result surely has proven that.

“When we faced Crystal Palace in the previous round we had a lot fans travelling with us to London and last night it was another sell-out crowd and the atmosphere created by the fans was electric.”

On a personal note, Gambin said that to play against Tottenham was a huge boost in confidence and hopes that he can continue to improve his personal form to ensure he can continue to play a leading role not only for Colchester but also for the Malta national team who face two crucial matches against Sweden and Faroe Islands next month.

“I was really proud to be involved in such a prestigious match and getting the win was a huge boost in confidence not only for me but for all the players in the team,” he said.

“This is my first season here at Colchester United but I feel that I have already settled down. The manager and my team-mates helped me a lot and I’m doing my best to help the club reach these objectives.

“I have no doubt that the Malta coaches will be aware of my progress here at Colchester and I’m just now looking forward to be part again of the national team for next month’s matches against Sweden and Faroe Islands.

“Playing for Malta is important for me and I look forward to help the national team in the upcoming international fixtures.”