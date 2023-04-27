If you’re someone who dreads going to the bank, you’re not alone. The endless queues, the paperwork, and the parking hassle can make a simple transaction feel like a tedious chore. Fortunately, we are living in a world where technology has changed the face of banking.

Over the years, online banking has significantly increased customer satisfaction and reduced the time customers allocate to carry out bank-related transactions. Today, online banking solutions provide sophisticated security frameworks, which means that clients can rest assured that their data is protected.

Why should you make the switch to Easisave?

While technology has paved the way for better banking, most banks still require customers to physically visit branches to open new accounts. This means that a lot of clients have to contend with delays in scheduling appointments with bank representatives to open an account, which may be discouraging. So, can you really open an account without visiting the bank, at all?

At Easisave, we have the answer. Easisave is an online platform developed by FIMBank p.l.c. which offers savings and fixed term deposits at competitive interest rates. Easisave can be operated solely online. That’s right, you can now benefit from guaranteed returns and monitor your account without visiting the bank, sparing the hassle of parking and queues.

A simple and straightforward interface allows Easisave clients to benefit from an easy online savings experience, and benefit from high interest rates. Easisave offers an enticing three per cent on three-year fixed term deposits, followed by rates of 2.75 per cent and 2.5 per cent for two and one year tenors. Apart from the convenience, Easisave offers you the opportunity to make the most out of your hard-earned money.

So, what are you waiting for? Make the switch today, and benefit from competitive interest rates on your Euro fixed term deposits! Open your online account today on easisave.com. For more information, kindly contact our dedicated helpdesk support team on 2132 2102 or via e-mail on helpdesk@fimbank.com.

FIMBank plc is regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority and is listed on the Malta Stock Exchange. The Bank’s registered address is Mercury Tower, The Exchange Financial and Business Centre, Elia Zammit Street, St Julian’s STJ 3155, Malta. The Bank is licensed to undertake the business of banking in terms of the Banking Act 1994 (Cap. 371). FIMBank plc is a participant of the Depositor Compensation Scheme in Malta. Easisave savings accounts can be opened with a minimum of €50. Easisave fixed term deposits may be opened with a minimum of €1,000. Terms and conditions apply and are available on request. Early withdrawal is prohibited.