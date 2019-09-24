Gozo General Hospital’s pharmacy department is organising a series of information talks for the public, entitled ‘Know your medicines’.

The talks, which will tackle important general pharmaceutical topics, will be held tomorrow at 9am and again at 2pm in the hospital lecture room.

This initiative is being organised to mark World Pharmacists Day, a global celebration that aims to promote and advocate for the role of the pharmacist in improving patient health.

The talks, which will have a Q&A session, will be led by Reuben Demanuele, director of procurement and supply chain for Steward Health Care Malta and a pharmacist by profession. He will be covering topics like the dangers of counterfeit drugs and medicines procured through the internet, the importance of avoiding using medicines prescribed for others and why we need to be aware of the antimicrobial resistance threat.

Graziella Portelli, a senior clinical pharmacist at the hospital who is also coordinating the event, said it was very important that patients were well informed on how to best use medicines. “With so much misinformation available, it is important that everyone has the opportunity to get answers from pharmacists, who are the experts in the field of medicine.”

Attendance to the talks is free of charge and no registration is required. Healthy beverages and snacks will be provided. For more information, e-mail info-ggh@stewardmalta.org.