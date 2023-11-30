A youth has been handed a six-year jail term for beating a security officer inside a bar’s toilets and attacking another guard on a Paceville street when out bowling and clubbing with his uncle four years ago.

Twain Sciberras was a 19-year-old teen, with an almost clean criminal record, when one December evening in 2019, he went bowling with his uncle in Paceville, rounding off their evening with a drink at Bacco Bar.

But the evening turned sour when his relative, known as “Temi from Marsa”, tapped his glass impatiently on the bar counter when the barman, a foreign national, failed to take his order.

A bouncer, supervising security at the club, stepped in to calm down the angry customer who began to shout and swear aggressively.

The situation deteriorated when the man’s nephew, later identified as Sciberras, joined the scene, foul mouthing the bouncer and menacingly stating that he was used to “the worst kind of company”.

The bouncer later recalled that the duo had allegedly threatened “to cut him up” if he dared call for assistance.

In a bid to avoid a crescendo in the presence of other patrons, the officer invited the two men to the bar toilets for a chat.

That was where the situation took a violent turn.

Bouncer attacked with knucklebuster

As verbal threats continued, the bouncer was about to walk away when Sciberras blocked his path.

As “Temi” grabbed him by the waist, Sciberras allegedly whipped out “a metal object”, later identified as a knuckleduster, and began to rain blows on his face and head.

One of the two men also snatched his “radio” and smashed it on the floor so that the victim was unable to call for help.

The victim’s lip, split open by the blunt trauma, needed 18-stitches and he also suffered grievous injuries above his left eye.

A medico-legal expert subsequently confirmed that the injuries affected the victim’s lip movement, resulting in a 5% permanent debility and a permanent scar that was visible within walking distance.

That incident happened at around 8pm.

Later that evening, a security guard on duty at the Eden Cinemas nearby, heard a commotion and spotted two men fighting.

One of them, later identified as Sciberras, turned to the guard asking: “Why are you looking at me?”

Facial injuries needed suturing

Then, suddenly, the youth forcefully kicked a dustbin, sending it flying into the middle of the street.

When the security officer remarked “how clever of you!”, the two men turned upon him, beating him and causing facial injuries which also needed suturing.

The forensic doctor later confirmed that the victim had suffered a fracture above the eye and had eyesight problems.

The incidents of that evening resulted in charges against Sciberras for grievous bodily harm, insults and threats, willful breach of public peace as well as carrying a weapon without a police licence.

He pleaded not guilty, denying the victims’ version of events.

When interrogated, Sciberras said that it was the bouncer who first challenged his uncle to a fight near the toilets and he [the accused] had “defended himself”.

But he denied using a knuckleduster.

His uncle later testified that the first bouncer had foul mouthed and attacked them.

They ran out of the bar fearing that other bouncers would join in, beating them to a pulp.

He had only intervened to defend his blood relative against the attack, claimed the uncle.

As for the man dressed in black and holding a walkie talkie who approached as they ran away, they thought that he was “one of them [bouncers]” and feared further aggression.

But neither he nor his nephew had been carrying any weapons, the uncle insisted.

However, that version, concerning the first incident, was not supported by CCTV footage from the bar, observed the court when delivering judgement against Sciberras.

'Shocking' and totally unprovoked behaviour

After closely viewing that footage several times, the court commented upon the accused’s “shocking” and totally unprovoked behaviour as he hammered blows upon the bouncer’s face and head, in quick succession.

The metal knuckleduster was clearly visible, observed the magistrate.

And when the victim was knocked down, the accused continued to kick him and grab him by the head.

Such an attack against someone who was simply doing his job was deplorable and unjustified, added the court.

As for the second aggression, although the prosecution failed to produce footage, medical certificates and eyewitnesses in that regard, other evidence proved the charge beyond reasonable doubt.

When meting out punishment, the court took note of the fact that the accused had never apologised to the victims who suffered consequences which no punishment could make up for.

This was an isolated incident committed when the accused was a 19-year-old teen with a relatively clean criminal record and since then, Sciberras had matured, was a tradesman and a father.

However, given the charges, the accused was not eligible for a suspended sentence or probation.

The court had no alternative but to mete out an effective term of imprisonment, said Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia, condemning Sciberras to a six-year jail term less the time spent under preventive custody.

The court also issued a three-year restraining order in favour of the victims and ordered the accused to cover €555.70 in court expert expenses.

Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer prosecuted. Lawyers Joe Giglio and Roberto Montalto appeared parte civile.