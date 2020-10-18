It took eight long months, but today after the BOV KO finals, the ASA officials could finally look back and exclaim, “we did it.”
As the officials celebrate a happy conclusion, the waterpolo clubs look understandably left frustrated by a season full of hiccups.
The season was suspended in March, resumed in July with ‘Covid-19’ adaptations, stopped for two weeks in August, introduced a shorter format but still the championship final was delayed by another postponement.
