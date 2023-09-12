Dominik Kocsis came to haunt the Malta U-21s as the Hungarian attacking midfielder produced two moments of brilliance to propel his country to a comfortable win in a European Championship qualifier at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Tuesday.

The Hungarians were on top right from the outset and Kocsis’s opener inside the first three minutes put them on their way.

The Maltese tried to bring themselves back into the match but they lacked the necessary firepower to test the visitors’ defence.

Instead, it was the Hungarians who put the game beyond the hosts’ reach with two spectacular strikes, one from Kocsis just before half-time and Matyas Kovacs on 85 minutes to ensure they chalked up their second successive win of the campaign.

