Ronald Koeman has extended his hand to Lionel Messi by calling him “the best” as Barcelona get ready to play their first game since Messi’s failed attempt to leave this summer.

Barca face Gimnastic Tarragona in a friendly on Saturday and Messi could feature after Koeman said he will field two separate line-ups in each half.

Messi only returned to pre-season training on Monday and has worked on the squad’s days off as he tries to make up for lost time following a chaotic few weeks.

