A revival is surely beyond Ronald Koeman even if Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid on Saturday but Antoine Griezmann will hope his own resurgence is just beginning.

Only the schedule is on Koeman’s side now, with the international break next week dictating that it makes more sense for Barca to change coach after their trip to the Wanda Metropolitano than before.

The 3-0 defeat by Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday left Koeman’s team at the bottom of Group E and struggling to make the knock-out stages.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta