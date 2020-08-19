Ronald Koeman said he will “fight to put Barcelona back on top” after he was officially appointed Wednesday as the Spanish club’s new coach on a two-year deal.
“It’s a happy day. Everyone knows that Barca was for me. It’s my home. It’s a challenge and it won’t be easy, it will demand the best of me and I like that,” Koeman said at his unveiling at the Camp Nou.
“It was a dream and this dream became a reality. We’re going to fight to put Barca back on top.”
