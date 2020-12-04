Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman on Friday expressed his irritation with interim president Carles Tusquets who the day before said the club had financial problems and should have sold Lionel Messi in the summer.

“The comments from outside do not interest me and those from inside the club do not help us to have the tranquility to do our job, which is to win the games,” Koeman said at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s Liga game against Cadiz.

“We cannot control the statements from outside, but those from inside the club, I believe that it is different,” he said.

