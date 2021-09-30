Ronald Koeman admitted he is in the dark about his future after a 3-0 defeat by Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday put his position as Barcelona coach in serious doubt.

Another heavy loss for Barca means they sit bottom of Group E, having lost back-to-back group games in the Champions League for the first time since 2000.

Koeman was already under pressure after a disappointing start to the season while his relationship with club president Joan Laporta has been strained in recent weeks.

Barca face Atletico Madrid on Saturday in La Liga, with reports in the Catalan press indicating a board meeting will be held on Thursday to decide if Koeman should be in charge.

