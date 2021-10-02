Ronald Koeman will stay on as Barcelona coach regardless of the result against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, club president Joan Laporta has said.

Koeman’s future has been in serious doubt after Barca were beaten 3-0 by Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, a defeat that leaves them bottom of the group.

But Laporta, speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, said: “Koeman will continue as Barca coach. He has the benefit of the doubt regardless of today’s result.”

Laporta has reportedly been considering Roberto Martinez, Xavi Hernandez and Andrea Piro as potential replacements but the job would be a huge challenge, given Barca’s atrocious financial situation.

