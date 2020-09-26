Barcelona have kept Lionel Messi, discarded Luis Suarez and hired Ronald Koeman but the new era begins against Villarreal on Sunday when change must bring results.

A shortened break has not made it any easier for Barca, who are attempting in a matter of weeks the kind of renovation most elite clubs would give themselves years to carry out.

Forty-four days will have passed since they were humiliated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the match that was followed by their coach being sacked and greatest ever player trying to leave.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta.