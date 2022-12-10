PIETÀ HOTSPURS 0

SIRENS 1

Kolev 57

PIETÀ HOTSPURS

S. Alampasu-6, S. Okoh-6, C. Bangura-5.5, O. Temitope-5, D. Zerafa-6, P. Lapira-5 (61 K. Leonardi), A. Schembri Wismayer-5.5 (83 L. Amadu), Y. Morita-6 (70 S. Camara), Z. Leonardi-6, A. Ogungbe-5, T. Yamaguchi-6.

SIRENS

M. Grech-8, G. Camilleri-6, Weder-6, M. Pereira Muniz-6, K. Sano-6 (88 S. Arab), J. Walker, A. Vaikanah-6, A. Cini-6.5, P. Bento-6 (78 D. Jackson), I. Kolev-7 (90 D. Promise), S. Sessegnon-6 (88 A. Borg).

Referee Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards Lapira, Cini, Zerafa, Z. Leonardi, Bento, Sessegnon, Schembri Wismayer.

BOV Player of the match: Matthew Grech (Sirens).

Sirens FC continued to distance themselves from the relegation place when they scored a crucial 1-0 victory over Pietà Hotspurs at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Bulgarian striker Ivan Kolev turned out to be Sirens’ hero as his second-half goal earned his team a crucial victory that lifted the team to ninth place in the Premier League standings on 15 points, level with Valletta who face Marsaxlokk today.

On the other hand, the Hotspurs remained rooted to the bottom of the standings with only four points to show.

The match turned out to be a drab affair, particularly in the first half where scoring chances were few and far between.

The Hotspurs started brightly and could have taken the lead after six minutes when Takuma Yamaguchi saw his effort well saved by Sirens goalkeeper Matthew Grech.

