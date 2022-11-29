Kolo Toure hopes his experience working under Brendan Rodgers will prove valuable after being handed his first senior managerial role at Championship side Wigan.

The Latics named the former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender as successor to Leam Richardson on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year contract at the DW Stadium after leaving his backroom role at Leicester, where he had been working alongside Foxes manager Rodgers since February 2019.

