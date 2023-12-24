Burnley manager Vincent Kompany congratulated Rebecca Welch for a "milestone" achievement after she became the first woman to referee an English Premier League football match by taking charge of the Clarets' 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday.

Welch, a 40-year-old from Washington in northeast England, was working for the National Health Service when she began her refereeing career in 2010.

She rose through the officiating ranks and, in 2021, became the first woman appointed to referee a match in the English Football League when she took charge of the fourth-tier fixture between Harrogate and Port Vale.

Welch was also the first female official to referee matches in the Championship and third round of the FA Cup.

