Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has told his struggling side they “cannot feel sorry for ourselves” in their quest to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Clarets continue their bid for top-flight survival at home to title-contenders Arsenal this weekend, with the odds stacked against Kompany’s men.

Burnley are seven points adrift of safety, with 14 games left, and the northwest club have won just five points at their Turf Moor ground so far this season.

They have, however, drawn their last two home league games, against Luton and Fulham, with Kompany telling a pre-match press conference on Thursday an unlucky Burnley side had to concentrate on the task ahead of them.

