Burnley boss Vincent Kompany will return to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Manchester United host Fulham in the last eight.

Kompany has a statue outside City’s Etihad Stadium after winning four Premier League titles during 11 years as a player.

The former Belgium captain is leading Burnley back to the Premier League in his first managerial job in England with the Clarets 12 points clear at the top of the Championship.

But Burnley needed a late Connor Roberts goal to see off League One Fleetwood Town on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals.

