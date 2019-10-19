BIRKIRKARA 1

Falcone 84 pen.

GŻIRA UNITED 3

Kone 9, 76

Cohen 90

Gżira United notched their third win in a row after beating a lacklustre Birkirkara side 3-1.

Giovanni Tedesco’s men are doing enormous progress after their slow start to the season as they are now in second place, four points behind leaders Floriana.

Hamed Kone was Gżira’s hero with two goals, one in each half, as he opened his Premier League account.

Gżira may not have had a lot of possession, but their organisational play denied Birkirkara any clear-cut chances.

In fact, the Stripes created numerous chances but could only beat Justin Haber from the spot late in the game. But despite their late rally they could not rescue at least a point.

Gżira United could not ask for a better start when Hamed Kone hit a curling effort that flew past Andrew Hogg to send the Maroons one up after nine minutes.

Moments later, Jefferson squandered the chance to double the score, when he rounded Hogg but his shot from tight angle sailed over.

Birkirkara’s reply came through Miguel Alba but the former Valletta player failed to test Haber.

The Argentine midfielder set himself up with another long-range effort, but failed tohit the target as the Stripes continued to struggle.

On 28 minutes, it was Caio Henrique who darted into the box before firing a close-range shot just to see Haber block his effort. Then Alba had another shot which flew wide.

Caio and Falcone forged a splendid one-two before the former sent a shot which ended straight into Haber’s hands.

Birkirkara continued to dominate proceedings and this time it was Maurizio Vella who anticipated his marker but could not head the ball towards goal.

On the brink of half-time, Gżira came close to double their lead but the onrushing Hogg denied Gianmarco Conti’s effort in a one on one situation.

At the start of the second half, nerves were high with numerous fouls and disputes characterising the early stages of these 45 minutes.

On the hour mark, the Stripes had the first chance when off a Falcone cross, Cain Attard darted into the box but he squandered the chance.

However, it was Gżira who found the net, making sure of the win, when despite hitting the ball poorly, Kone’s effort managed to deceive Hogg for his second goal of the encounter.

Seven minutes from time, Birkirkara were handed a lifeline when Fernando Barbosa floored Falcone inside the penalty area.

Falcone converted from the spot for his third goal of the season, to cut Gżira’s lead into half and put the Stripes back on track.

Birkirkara threw caution to the wind in search of a late leveller.

But it was Gżira who grabbed the points as Andrew Cohen dribbled past Hogg to slot the ball into an empty net.