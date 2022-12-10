Ibrahim Kone is hopeful Hibernians’ dramatic shoot-out win over Floriana can spur the team to a strong second half of the season as the Paolites celebrated their fourth success in the Super Cup competition.

The Guinea international goalkeeper was undoubtedly the star performer for the Paolites as after thwarting the Greens with a string of fine saves during the match, including two one vs one situations.

But then he stepped his performance further in the penalty shoot-out as he not only managed to save Oualid El Hasni’s shot but went on to convert the penalty that gave the team a 5-4 win.

Kone said that he was ecstatic to have helped the team clinch the Super Cup for the fourth time in their history and avenged their defeat to Floriana in the 2017 edition.

“Winning trophies is what makes a successful career of a football player,” Kone told the Times of Malta.

“At the moment, I have a very good feeling to be holding this prestigious trophy. It was not easy to win the match as Floriana produced a very stern challenge, but we kept fighting till end.”

