Former energy minister Konrad Mizzi has agreed to face a parliamentary commitee grilling on the controversial Electrogas project after twice refusing to go.

In a Facebook post, the now independent MP said he would attend the Public Accounts Committee meeting, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 2pm.

He made the announcement hours after the opposition tabled a motion in parliament calling for a vote to summon Mizzi to appear before the public accounts committee.

"This motion is nothing but an attempt to divert attention from the Prime Minister’s speech on the 2022 Budget," Mizzi said.

"While in recent weeks I have chosen not to attend in accordance with the rights conferred by the guidelines of this committee, today in order not to let the Nationalists hinder the work of the Labour Government and the speech of the Prime Minister, I have chosen to attend this committee," he added.

