Visit Malta advertising on stadium hoarding at Old Trafford brought Manchester United luck on Saturday – or so Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi appeared to suggest.

United beat Leicester City 1-0 to rise to fourth place in the English Premier League, one day after the government announced that it had signed a three-year deal to make Malta the Red Devils' 'global destination partner’. No financial details of the deal have been disclosed.

Throughout Saturday's match, hoarding behind the goals urged viewers to “Visit Malta”, as part of the deal struck by the Malta Tourism Authority.

“The first match with Malta’s name at Old Trafford – a win over Leicester City,” Dr Mizzi wrote on his Facebook page, with the minister seemingly linking the two events.

Many of the minister’s fans took some tongue-in-cheek inspiration from his suggestion.

“You saved Enemalta, you saved Air Malta and now you will save United. On fire,” wrote one, adding a laughing emoji for good measure.

“Everything you touch turns to gold,” gushed another, as a third told the minister “you are the king of Malta and you made a deal with the kings of England”.

Of course, the post inevitably attracted a bit of football banter, too.

“They won thanks to you because you take pity on the meek,” wrote one man who clearly had little sympathy to spare for Manchester United.

Manchester United are keen to put their torrid showing last season behind them but went into Saturday's match against Leicester in patchy form, with just one win in their previous five games.