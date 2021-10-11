The Prime Minister and Labour Party are being held "hostage" by Konrad Mizzi because he has information that will disgrace the government, PN MP Karol Aquilina claimed during a press conference on Monday.

Referring to revelations by The Sunday Times of Malta that Konrad Mizzi had leaked confidential documents about government projects to Yorgen Fenech, Aquilina questioned why 24 hours had passed and Robert Abela had still not condemned Mizzi.

“Why all this silence on the part of the government? One can start to draw a number of conclusions. Did Abela know what Konrad Mizzi was doing? What understanding does the Prime Minister have with Konrad Mizzi?” Aquilina asked.

“Today it is clear that the Labour Party and Robert Abela are being held hostage by Konrad Mizzi because he has a lot of information on what happened during Joseph Muscat's administration that would disgrace the PL and Abela," he said.

Mizzi was given the boot from the Labour Party last year after Times of Malta revealed how Fenech had made millions off an Enemalta wind farm deal in Montenegro, a deal Mizzi was largely responsible for.

He has been at the centre of a number of scandals relating to the Electrogas power station deal and last week refused to show up to a Public Accounts Committee meeting about the project writing off the exercise as a “partisan attack”.

Police commissioner should update people

PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami said that given the criminal activity Mizzi is implicated in, the police commissioner had a responsibility to show that no one is untouchable.

“Enough time has passed for the police commissioner to be able to give the population an update on the investigation into Konrad Mizzi,” he said.

“When you have ex-ministers that were involved in public projects that are clearly embroiled in corruption, the police commissioner has a duty to give answers to the population,” he pointed out.

PN MP David Thake said that it was the population that was paying for this corruption through higher utility bills.

“Until the government investigates the Electrogas deal and accepts there needs to be a public enquiry on the project, our country is going to continue paying more for electricity, which ultimately means we all pay higher bills,” he said.