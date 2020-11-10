Former Labour minister Konrad Mizzi has been interrogated by police investigating economic crimes, multiple sources have confirmed to Times of Malta.

Mizzi is understood to have been questioned at the economic crimes unit’s new headquarters in Ħamrun on Tuesday.

It is not clear why the MP was called in for interrogation by the police branch that specialises in money laundering cases.

Mizzi resigned as tourism minister a year ago this month, after the fallout from the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation and in June he was expelled from the Labour party.

He was sacked due to his ties to the Panama Papers and 17 Black, the company owned by Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused of conspiring to murder Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

In the year before her murder, the journalist had revealed Mizzi and the prime minister's former chief of staff, Keith Schembri, both owned secret offshore companies, later confirmed in the global Panama Papers leak.

Later, leaked emails revealed that Mizzi's financial advisers, Nexia BT, had named Fenech's 17 Black as the source of funds to be deposited in the secret company they had set up for the minister.

In September police arrested Schembri and Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna, Karl Cini and Manuel Castagna and all four remain on police bail while investigations are ongoing.

Their assets were frozen under court order but so far no charges have been laid.

On Tuesday newsrooms received an anonymous tipoff that Mizzi had been arrested and interrogated by police at the economic crimes unit, which has recently moved to new offices in Hamrun.

Mizzi did not respond to phone calls.

