Former minister Konrad Mizzi and his former communications coordinator, Lindsey Gambin were each awarded €1,000 in damages in two libel suits.

The proceedings, dating back to 2014, had been sparked by allegations by slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia that Mizzi was having an affair with Gambin.

Both Mizzi and his wife Sai, as well as Gambin, filed separate libel suits against Caruana Galizia.

A court heard in November 2021 that the parties had been exploring the possibility of an out-of-court settlement with Caruana Galizia's heirs.

But the cases continued and judgement was delivered on Friday by Magistrate Victor George Axciak. Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo assisted the applicants.

