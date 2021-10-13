Updated 3.48pm

Konrad Mizzi failed to appear before a parliamentary committee for a second time on Wednesday, citing parliamentary rules and practice to justify his absence.

Mizzi was summoned to testify before the Public Accounts Committee about the Electrogas deal he piloted as Energy Minister, having refused to appear before the committee after being summoned for a first time earlier this month.

But when PAC members gathered in parliament on Wednesday afternoon to hear Mizzi’s testimony, the independent MP and former Labour minister was nowhere to be seen.

How did Mizzi justify his absence?

PAC chairman Beppe Fenech Adami informed fellow members that Mizzi had written them a letter earlier on Wednesday, informing them that he would not be appearing before the committee because that was “standard practice” when MPs were summoned before the committee.

Fenech Adami said that was not correct and cited examples of politicians, including himself, who had testified in parliamentary committees before.

The independent MP also cited clauses from the UK parliament’s rulebook, Erskine May, regarding witnesses in parliament, as justification for his absence.

Opposition MPs sitting on the PAC argued that these rules are not absolute and that Erskine May rules provide examples of cases where MPs were required to testify before their peers in plenary, following a vote to that effect.

“Konrad Mizzi is doing a disservice to parliament and his peers,” Fenech Adami said.

Opposition MPs argued that members should censure Mizzi and report his absence to the House, recommending that it order him to appear before the committee.

But government members of the PAC, led by whip Glenn Bedingfield, instead said they would be voting to ask the Speaker to rule on the matter.

Fenech Adami accused the government side of ducking responsibility and tossing the issue to the Speaker instead.

"This committee has a duty to decide, we should not abdicate from the powers that we have,” Fenech Adami said.

“Your proposal would weaken the position of this committee.”

Bedingfield rebutted that going to the speaker would “strengthen” the regulation of procedure. The government side simply wanted clarity on how parliamentary rules should be interpreted, he said.

Mizzi and the Electrogas deal

The Electrogas power station project, which Mizzi helped negotiate during his tenure as energy minister, has been subject to claims of corruption. It was identified as a possible motive for the 2017 murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

A Times of Malta investigation last week also revealed that Mizzi had passed on confidential documents related to major projects to former Electrogas director Yorgen Fenech.

Last year, Mizzi was hauled in for police questioning for 24 hours as part of a trading-in-influence investigation linked to Fenech, although no prosecutions have since been forthcoming.

Later that month, Mizzi refused to answer questions put to him by the public inquiry board looking into Caruana Galizia’s death, insisting only that he never took kickbacks from government projects.

The PAC sitting is ongoing. This article will be updated periodically.