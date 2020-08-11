Britain’s Jo Konta suffered a health scare as she crashed out of the opening round of the WTA Top Seed Open in Lexington on Monday with a straight-sets defeat to the Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova.

Third seed Konta requested medical attention just a few minutes into her 6-4, 6-4 first-round loss to the unseeded Bouzkova.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta