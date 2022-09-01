Teun Koopmeiners slid home an 84th-minute penalty against Torino on Thursday to complete a hat-trick and a 3-1 win that lifted Atalanta to the top of Serie A.

Atalanta moved to 10 points after four games, level with Roma, but the third goal put the Bergamo team top on goals scored.

Torino, who could also have taken over the lead with a big enough win, dominated possession but squandered good chances and stayed seventh.

Koopmeiners was ruthless, particularly from the penalty spot.

Deep into first-half added time, Ola Aina took down Brandon Soppy. Koopmeiners converted from the spot.

Click here for full story