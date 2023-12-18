This transformative alliance envisions not just a conventional and educational exchange but the creation of a dynamic and interconnected future for co-operative learning.

Times of Malta sat down with the CEO of Koperattivi Malta, Daniel Schembri, to gain insights into the significance of this alliance. “Co-operative College UK has a rich century-long history within the co-operative sphere,” says Daniel Schembri. “At its core, this partnership represents a unique investment by co-operatives, not just in themselves but in the broader co-operative community. This isa commitment to a co-operative-centric educational model that prioritises economic sustainability and equal opportunities for all.” 

Daniel Schembri - CEO of Koperattivi MaltaDaniel Schembri - CEO of Koperattivi Malta

The vision for Koperattivi Malta’s Co-operative College extends beyond a place for learning. Schembri envisions it as a dynamic hub for co-operatives, where members are not only engaged in the learning process but are also given the opportunity to accredit courses relevant to their specific co-operatives. “This approach encourages a decentralised educational model where co-operative members contribute the knowledge and expertise gained over many years of experience, fostering a collaborative and interconnected co-operative community,” Schembri explains.

Courses offered by Koperattivi Malta’s Co-operative College will focus on essential aspects of effective co-operative governance, including legislative and financial structures of the co-operative model, with an emphasis on sustainable practices. The college addresses the educational gaps in these critical areas, equipping current and future co-operative members with the necessary knowledge for successful and sustainable operations. Notably, a pivotal focus within the collaboration with Co-operative College UK is the exploration and establishment of dual certification for further and higher education teaching programmes, signifying a progressive step towards enhancing educational offerings and formal recognition of co-operative knowledge.

In summary, Schembri notes, “This partnership with Co-operative College UK marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the global co-operative movement as Koperattivi Malta is now a founding member of the Global Co-operative College Network, a network that aims to become a hub for the exchange of knowledge and educational resources among co-operative members worldwide, transcending geographical boundaries. We anticipate that this network will have a profound impact on co-operative visibility, collaboration and sustainability, ushering in a new era of co-operative education and growth.”

Koperattivi Malta is the apex representation for local co-operatives. For those interested in learning more about the Co-operative College Malta and the current and future courses being offered, further information can be found by visiting www.cooperatives-malta.coop or by calling 21484835.

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.