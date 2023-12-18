This transformative alliance envisions not just a conventional and educational exchange but the creation of a dynamic and interconnected future for co-operative learning.

Times of Malta sat down with the CEO of Koperattivi Malta, Daniel Schembri, to gain insights into the significance of this alliance. “Co-operative College UK has a rich century-long history within the co-operative sphere,” says Daniel Schembri. “At its core, this partnership represents a unique investment by co-operatives, not just in themselves but in the broader co-operative community. This isa commitment to a co-operative-centric educational model that prioritises economic sustainability and equal opportunities for all.”

Daniel Schembri - CEO of Koperattivi Malta

The vision for Koperattivi Malta’s Co-operative College extends beyond a place for learning. Schembri envisions it as a dynamic hub for co-operatives, where members are not only engaged in the learning process but are also given the opportunity to accredit courses relevant to their specific co-operatives. “This approach encourages a decentralised educational model where co-operative members contribute the knowledge and expertise gained over many years of experience, fostering a collaborative and interconnected co-operative community,” Schembri explains.

Courses offered by Koperattivi Malta’s Co-operative College will focus on essential aspects of effective co-operative governance, including legislative and financial structures of the co-operative model, with an emphasis on sustainable practices. The college addresses the educational gaps in these critical areas, equipping current and future co-operative members with the necessary knowledge for successful and sustainable operations. Notably, a pivotal focus within the collaboration with Co-operative College UK is the exploration and establishment of dual certification for further and higher education teaching programmes, signifying a progressive step towards enhancing educational offerings and formal recognition of co-operative knowledge.

In summary, Schembri notes, “This partnership with Co-operative College UK marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the global co-operative movement as Koperattivi Malta is now a founding member of the Global Co-operative College Network, a network that aims to become a hub for the exchange of knowledge and educational resources among co-operative members worldwide, transcending geographical boundaries. We anticipate that this network will have a profound impact on co-operative visibility, collaboration and sustainability, ushering in a new era of co-operative education and growth.”

Koperattivi Malta is the apex representation for local co-operatives. For those interested in learning more about the Co-operative College Malta and the current and future courses being offered, further information can be found by visiting www.cooperatives-malta.coop or by calling 21484835.