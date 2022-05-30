Koperattivi Malta has rebranded its identity - the rebrand reflects the renewed ambition to represent and promote cooperatives operating in Malta.

Koperattivi Malta, an organisation which has been assisting local cooperatives for more than 25 years, now also has a new website – cooperatives-malta.coop.

The branding itself is simple and yet communicates what Koperattivi Malta is all about which is tohelp local businesses connect and thrive.

The new website serves as a hub for members of cooperatives and the general public to learn more about cooperatives, how to start a cooperative and is full of useful resources. The organisation also aims to promote the cooperative model as a viable source of job creation and sustainability.