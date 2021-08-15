Ximivogue has just opened its doors for the first time in Malta at Pjazza Tigné in Sliema.

The international fast fashion franchise brand offers a wide range of Korean design quality products at great prices.

“Our vast range of products includes digital accessories, household items, fashion accessories, gifts and toys, school and office supplies, cosmetics, costume jewellery and other seasonal items,” said Marlene Attard, general manager of Ximivogue Malta.

“We are all about value for money, without compromising on quality and design. Ximivogue truly offers something for everybody.”

Established on three main pillars − fashion, quality and personality − Ximivogue pro­ducts are inspired by the nature of life.

“As a brand, we are dedicated to continuously developing cost-effective high-quality products from the perspective of global consumers,” Attard added.

Follow Ximivogue on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ximivoguemalta/ and Instagram at www.instagram.com/ximivoguemalta/.