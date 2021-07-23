KorMalta, Malta's national choir, will be holding open call auditions for persons interested in becoming choristers this September. The aim is to create a new group of choristers with a broad pool of voices for the upcoming season.

Applicants attending the audition are required to submit the online application form on KorMalta’s website, www.kormalta.mt.

On the day of the audition, they are to be prepared to sing one aria, song or other composition for voice from any era, ranging from early to contemporary music, after having sent the voice and piano score in advance, in .pdf format, to opencall@kormalta.mt.

Applicants will also be required to sing from Faure’s Requiem according to their voice type. Applicants should also be prepared to sing Ave Maris Stella by Edward Grieg.

All applicants will be evaluated in terms of their musical skill and knowledge; performance and interpretation; vocal technique; and motivation and attitude, among others.

Successful applicants will be offered the chance to join the national choir in different, exciting projects, in exchange for a fee for their participation to rehearsals and performances.

Auditions will be held after August 13. Applicants can access full audition details, forms,and scores on www.kormalta.mt. For more details, e-mail opencall@kormalta.mt.