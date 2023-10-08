KorMalta, Malta’s national choir, recently launched its programme for the 2023/2024 season.

The choir’s artistic director, Riccardo Bianchi, gave an overview of what to expect from his team of around 50 choristers. He said that KorMalta is not only intensifying collaborations within the realm of baroque music, but also delving into the intricate world of the renaissance. He also announced that for the first time this year, the choir is preparing a series of sacred concerts.

Following the launch on September 23, KorMalta performed Sunrise at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta.

Ola Gjeilo’s renowned Sunrise Mass for chorus and string orchestra is a light and moving piece. Sunrise is a modern and original interpretation of sacred music, transforming the traditional Latin text into a worldly and rugged experience with dramatic emotions.

KorMalta aims to inspire and uplift audiences

“Our commitment to musical exploration takes us to new heights as we present a series of sacred concerts seamlessly interwoven within the tapestry of liturgical traditions. This harmonic convergence of past and present, sacred and secular, promises to be a transcendent experience for both our audience and performers alike,” Bianchi said.

NAPA’s CEO Dominic Galea addressing guests during the launch.

KorMalta is under the administration of the National Agency for the Performing Arts (NAPA) as from last June 2023.

NAPA’s CEO, Dominic Galea, said: “KorMalta aims to inspire and uplift audiences, creating lasting memories and forging connections. Whether in sacred spaces, concert halls, or community gatherings, KorMalta will continue to transcend language barriers, offering a universal language of emotion and celebration, enriching lives and promoting cultural understanding.”