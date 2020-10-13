After months of inactivity, KorMalta is making a comeback with a concert that brings the choir back to its origins.

KorMalta will be singing in an open-air Greek-style amphitheatre. It was in Greece, in fact, that the word ‘chorus’ was born and it was related both to song and dance.

For this reason, the choir will perform a repertoire from the Renaissance to the contemporary era, all centred on the themes of dancing together, singing together, praying together and partying together. This is the very essence of the choir: to be united, to be together.

For this concert, the 37 choristers will be divided into three groups.

KorMalta – United We Stand: From the Renaissance to Today is being held on Saturday and Sunday at 5pm at the Greek Theatre, MCAST Institute of Creative Arts complex, Mosta. Although the concert is free of charge, booking still needs to be made beforehand through kultura.mt.

As a COVID-19 precaution, all guests’ temperatures will be taken and hands must be sanitised upon arrival. Guests will be asked to wear masks throughout the event and social distancing should be respected at all times.