The new Santorini Grape Collection by Korres uses the forces of Greek nature to promote a smooth, velvet-textured skin.

The collection features the Santorini grape, a white grape variety which contains a high concentration of polyphenols. It is a vine variety raised with no water in the volcanic soil of Santorini, sprayed by the Aegean Sea and shaped by the island’s harsh winds.

Santorini Grape skincare formulas have the antioxidant power of the ultra-polyphenol-rich white grape extract boosted by cutting-edge active ingredients – exfoliating salicylic acid, antioxidant Resveratrol and pore-refining clay, plus BHA and AHAS for a smooth texture.

Three products have been formulated to target different skin concerns.

Santorini Grape Velvet Skin Drink is a dry oil that replenishes moisture and improves skin elasticity and texture.

Santorini Grape Poreless Skin Cream provides a mattifying effect from the first use and helps refine pore appearance. A lightweight cream, it increases and locks in hydration, resulting in more plump skin.

Santorini Grape SkinReset Mask detoxifies pores and refines their appearance. A clarifying volcanic sand mask with activated charcoal, it targets enlarged pores and removes excess oil from the skin. Its gentle, resurfacing action offers smooth, glowing skin with a mattified texture.

www.korres.com