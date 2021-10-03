Julian Nagelsmann suffered his first defeat as Bayern Munich coach on Sunday as Eintracht Frankfurt snatched a dramatic, smash-and-grab 2-1 away win with a late winner from Filip Kostic.

Kostic struck on the counter-attack seven minutes from time to hand Frankfurt their first win in Munich for more than two decades and condemn Bayern to their first defeat of the season.

Despite dominating Frankfurt for much of the game, Bayern succumbed to their first league home defeat since 2019, and now sit just one point clear of Borussia Dortmund in the table.

