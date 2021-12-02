Kalidou Koulibaly tore his hamstring during Napoli’s collapse at Sassuolo, the Serie A leaders said on Thursday as they deal with a growing injury crisis.

Senegal captain Koulibaly left the field with 10 minutes remaining and Napoli 2-1 ahead at the Mapei Stadium on Wednesday night, one of three players to be forced off with injuries.

A last minute header from Gian Marco Ferrari snatched a draw for the hosts after being two goals down, and Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti now has the spine of his team out for key matches, with star striker Victor Osimhen and midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa already unavailable.

Napoli did not say how long their defensive lynchpin would be out for with his “grade two hamstring tear” but Italian media report at least a month on the sidelines.

