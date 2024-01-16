Athleta took the spoils against Hibernians as the BOV Men’s Division One championship returned for another round. League leaders Mellieha Libertas saw their seven-game winning streak taken away by Malta champions Starlites JSD after Luxol took the win over a brave Valletta Fighters.

Sunday’s clash between Athleta and Hibernians was considered a bottom-of-the-table contest in recent years. However, it is far from the case this season as both sides look revitalised.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Athleta coach Christos Kousidis said his side’s target this season is to reach the playoffs in a league that “is so competitive that every team beat anyone”.

