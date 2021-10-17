KPMG in Malta has announced the appointment of Thomas Galea as partner and Eric Padovani and Noel Grima as directors, with effect from October 1.

Galea joined KPMG in 2005 as an audit team member and successfully completed his ACCA qualification in December 2006.

He is an accountant by profession, holds a Practising Certificate in Auditing and is also a fellow of the Malta Institute of Accountants (MIA).

During the past 16 years, other than in Malta, Galea has also worked within the audit function of the Irish and US KPMG offices, gaining experience in a number of industries, particularly banking and private enterprise.

He is also active in training delivery at KPMG, regularly contributing to the staff’s professional education and performance development. Galea currently also sits on ACCA’s International Assembly as Malta’s representative.

Padovani joined the corporate accounting services department of KPMG in 2008 and plays a key role in leading a sizeable team of over 30 accountants, providing an array of outsourced corporate accounting services, VAT compliance solutions and secondments of accounting team members to clients. He is a certified public accountant, holding an ACCA qualification and a Bachelor of Commerce Management (Hons) degree from the University of Malta. He has broad experience in servicing both local and international clients across various industries with their financial reporting obligations under both the IFRS accounting framework and the local GAPSME framework applicable in Malta.

Throughout his career, Padovani has also delivered various technical presentations both within the firm and through professional training institutions.

Grima is KPMG’s subject matter expert on valuations and financial instruments, leading the local financial risk management team, servicing clients across all functions. His background is in the areas of valuation, corporate finance, financial reporting, transaction services and M&A, having previously formed part of KPMG’s deal advisory team for 10 years.

Since 2009, he has supported advisory, statutory ISA audit, ISRE review and interoffice engagements, particularly on IFRS and valuation matters.

Grima has also been involved in many of the firm’s audit and assurance engagements since 2017, as well as valuation engagements covering equity interests, derivatives, intangibles and other hard-to-value assets, including substantial work for several banks and SEC registrants.

Besides, he is heavily involved in projects linked to regulatory capital, XVAs, asset quality reviews and hedge accounting, including assurance reports and gap analyses on regulatory compliance, IFRS and tax advice, and assistance in instrument design.