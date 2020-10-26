KPMG in Malta has announced the appointment to director of Ariane Azzopardi, Claudine Borg Azzopardi, and Curt Gauci with effect from October 1, 2020.

Ariane Azzopardi is a director within the Quality and Risk Management Function. She has over 15 years’ experience in this field and is the delegate of the risk management partner at KPMG in Malta. She is involved in the implementation and monitoring compliance with quality and risk management policies and procedures in KPMG in Malta, also handling compliance and risk management queries, including those related to the prevention of money laundering and financing of terrorism (PMLFT) and ethics and independence. She delivers sessions on PMLFT at the KPMG roundtable and also at various other seminars and conferences. Ariane is a co-chair of the PMLFT sub-committee at the Malta Institute of Accountants and a committee member of the PMLFT sub-committee at the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners.

Claudine Borg Azzopardi is a director within the People & Change Advisory. She is a counselling psychologist and executive coach with a business and commercial orientation. She has significant experience in supporting leaders through personal and organisational change, and of personality and developmental profiling.

Her professional career started in 1999 working within the NHS in the UK and moving to leadership consultancy and executive coaching. She has worked extensively in the area of transformational change and personality and development profiling with diverse nationalities and across industries and geographies.

Borg Azzopardi enhances top-leadership capacity and agility at moments of personal and organisational transitions and supports transformational change by catalysing change agents and embedding behaviours and mindsets in everyday work.

Gauci is a director within the Digital Solution Advisory. He has been working in the ICT industry for over 25 years. Throughout his career he has been involved in a variety of projects in the private and public sectors. He assisted local and foreign organisations coming from different industries in gaining operational efficiencies and competitive advantage through the leveraging of ICT.

In the last few years, Gauci has been focused on assisting organisations on their digital transformation journeys, specifically with adopting cloud and leveraging technologies, tools and methodologies to facilitate the transformation process and allow for faster return on investment. He is a dedicated and results-driven person with a successful background in the achievement of profitable business and growth through effective business management and the creation and execution of successful business strategies.