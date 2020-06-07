On March 12, KPMG in Malta introduced a number of remote working measures to ensure utmost protection of their staff’s and clients’ well-being. The firm managed to navigate through the ongoing challenging circumstances smoothly and effectively, with minimal disruption to their services and productivity.

The strong socialisation ties and spirit of collaboration bet­ween colleagues have effortlessly been taken forward even while working from home.

The firm, however, wanted to go a step further in strengthening such ties by organising a virtual party, for all 400+ employees and their loved ones.

The KPMG virtual party was held on May 29, with local personality Gianni Zammit invited to host this unique get-together. Employees were encouraged to wear a touch of ‘blue’ to associate themselves to the firm’s brand.

The firm recognises that the current global health crisis does not simply threaten physical health but also mental health. In fact, safeguarding its staff and their families’ health and relieving any anxiety its people might be experiencing was one of the main driving forces behind such an initiative. Music not only brings people together but is also known to be therapeutic for various mental health conditions; and this virtual party served to achieve both.

“Thanks to this virtual party, we relived the KPMG vibes that our people are well known for. Gianni’s music always rocks!” shared Danica Galea, who enjoyed the night with the rest of the family.

Roberta Sultana commented on how “music connects us to beautiful feelings, especially unity! This is what I felt during the first KPMG Virtual Party. Despite working from home, I still feel connected to the firm’s vision, values and people. Such initiatives really bring us together much more. We are one big family, and thank you KPMG for making it happen”.

Rebecca Borg Darmanin explained that “from the same source that connects us to the people we work with on a daily basis, this time it was an amazing experience bringing family, friends and colleagues together for a night of dance and smiles”.

Andreana Boldarini, one of the organisers of this event, said: “It was a blast, seeing my colleagues dancing and having a good time… one big family celebrating together in each other’s house. All together united through music! Thanks Gianni for the magical vibe!”

“This was a great initiative and fantastic opportunity for KPMG employees to keep the good vibes going,” added Gianni Zammit after hosting thesuccessful event.

Throughout the past months, the firm offered constant support and encouragement to employees to cope with stress and to keep up a healthy routine even while at home − from virtual fitness classes to Zumba dancing to bake-offs, arts and crafts for kids, to regular breakfast meetings with the senior partner, to share together experiences and challenges.

“Our firm recognises the importance of our people, especially during this difficult time. We continue to support our people and keep them engaged and motivated, no matter how great the challenges we face,” explained Adrienne McCarthy, people, performance and culture director at KPMG in Malta.