KPMG in Malta brought together some of the brightest minds within the gambling industry, under one roof, to discuss the latest trends in iGaming.

The KPMG Malta Gaming eSummit 2022 took place on Tuesday, May 24, and boasted a superb line-up with 80 speakers from all corners of the world. It was an excellent day of thought leadership providing attendees with valuable insight beneficial for safeguarding their own brand, strengthening their commercial efforts, or to capitalise on new horizons.

The eSummit has gone from strength to strength and has progressively evolved into one of the most reputable and sought-after events in the global iGaming calendar, with a footprint in Malta, the Isle of Man, and Gibraltar. This full-day event attracts over 400 delegates every year and is an invitation-only conference, reserved for industry leaders. This year, it was part of Malta’s Spring iGaming Week.

In his opening speech, KPMG in Malta Director and Gaming Lead Russell Mifsud explained that the eSummit also: “Serves as a platform for KPMG to grow closer to a truly dynamic industry. It enables us, as KPMG, to gauge a deep understanding of the sphere from a 360-degree perspective, for the benefit of providing the industry, with a more insightful and conscious offering that is truly aligned with their operational requirements."

This year, the eSummit consisted of three tracks; the main room, the regulatory room and the breakout room. The main room was largely focused on commercial considerations; the regulatory track provided updates on key jurisdictions, and the breakout room delved into operational efficiencies and wider company compliance obligations.

Key topics that were discussed include; the pandemic’s transformation of the global online gambling industry, the convergence of gambling with the sports, media and video gaming industries, M&A, ESG in gaming, growth of the US market and many more.

“The online gambling industry continues to evolve at breakneck speed and as the sphere becomes increasingly more complex, then the need to anticipate the emerging trends, whilst managing the obligations of the industry at large, will grow tremendously – great rewards are in store for those whom navigate correctly, whilst looming struggles await those who don’t – that’s my prediction for what’s to come,” concluded Mifsud.

In between the sessions, delegates were also treated with several networking opportunities; during the breakfast, the coffee breaks, the sit-down lunch, as well as the drinks mixer on the terrace that closed off an eventful day.