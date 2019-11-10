For another year, KPMG in Malta joined in the support for Breast Cancer Awareness month. This year, the firm’s fundraising efforts were aimed towards The Marigold Foundation.

While staff were encouraged to report to work wearing a touch of pink, they also enjoyed a sweet treat against a small donation towards the foundation.

Launched in 2014 and supported by Bank of Valletta, the foundation’s objective is to positively empower people and to work with them to raise standards, support initiatives and strengthen voices.

Their overarching aim is the constant development of our community, addressing specific aspects of it, such as social behaviour, health issues, special needs and education.

This initiative was organised by KPMG’s social and CSR committee.