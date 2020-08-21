KPMG Learning Academy has launched Learning Suites, a concept designed to offer a range of seminars in an array of disciplines to assist professionals in developing training pathways that address their continuous development needs.
Each Learning Suite addresses a specific area or industry and includes targeted sessions as well as generic ones. KPMG’s Learning Suites vary from ever-evolving industries such as gaming, transport, banking and insurance, to others delving into specialised areas such as International Financial Reporting Standards
(IFRS), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), taxation, talent management,
automation and strategy. They provide a fully-fledged upcoming plan of
seminars combining an extensive amount of subject-matter expertise
delivered both by the firm’s own specialists as well as other professional
external tutors.
All seminars within the Learning Suites qualify for Continuous Professional
Education (CPE) hours (either Core or Professional Competencies) and will
run regularly, as from September onwards. Method of delivery will vary
between live online interactive sessions to face-to-face sessions (where
possible).
In order to allow maximum flexibility, seminars can be booked individually
from within the same Learning Suite or across other Learning Suites. A certificate of attendance will be given for each individual seminar attended.
Moreover, at the end of a calendar year, a record listing the specific training
seminars attended and the hours of training undertaken will be provided.
This record provides the professionals with a summary of the specific areas
in which they have specialised over the previous twelve months.
By acknowledging flexibility in the selection of seminars across diverse Learning
Suites, the KPMG Learning Academy aims to provide professionals with the
possibility to experiment and diversify their training programmes while still
getting recognition for their continuous professional development.
By booking for seminars within the Learning Suites, attendees are also
entitled to several benefits. For instance, for every three seminars booked
(individually or as a batch), they will be entitled to a 40 per cent off their next
seminar.
Each seminar entitles attendees for a number of KPMG loyalty rewards.
The rewards awarded for each seminar will be clearly identified within each course and will take into consideration the hours of training and the cost of the seminars. After collecting 60 Loyalty Rewards, attendees will be entitled to a free CPE seminar of their choosing. Once a whole cycle of rewards is completed (after collecting 60 rewards), one can start a new one. The entire value benefit from this package converts to an overall price reduction equivalent to 15 per cent on all CPE courses attended.
Additionally, professionals actively involved in the KPMG Learning Suites are
entitled to a complimentary pass to a conference organised by KPMG Malta.
KPMG in Malta, one of the leading providers of audit, tax and advisory
services, inaugurated its own Learning Academy back in 2018. Since then, it
has been offering diverse educational and training programmes such as
ACCA Live Online lectures through Kaplan, one of the world’s largest
education provider, as well as other IT, accounting, financial and gaming
courses.
For more details, contact KPMG Learning Academy on kla@kpmg.com.mt or
by calling 2563 6363 or 9963 6363.
