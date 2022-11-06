KPMG in Malta has appointed four partners and eight directors, with effect from October 1. The partners are Alex Azzopardi, Giselle Borg, Curt Gauci and Lisa Zarb Mizzi.

Azzopardi joined the firm in 2005 within its audit function. After eight years, he moved to the advisory function and today leads engagements mainly focused on the provision of services in enterprise risk, corporate governance, regulatory compliance (including licensing), AML/CFT and internal audit services across the regulated financial services sectors and other non-regulated businesses. He is the chairman of the Malta Forum for Internal Auditors, Fellow of the MIA and a member of ISACA.

Borg joined KPMG as an accountant in 2003 and spent the first 13 years of her career working within the audit department. Today, she advises firms on financial services regulatory, risk and actuarial matters in the areas of corporate governance, regulatory reporting, risk management, internal audit (including AML) and actuarial services (including Solvency II and IFRS 17). She also assists clients with their regulatory licence application for setting up a regulated company in Malta.

Gauci, who is part of the digital solutions team, has been working in the tech industry in excess of 25 years. Throughout his career he has been involved in a variety of projects in the private and public sectors. Over the last few years, he has been focused on assisting organisations on their digital transformation journeys, specifically with adopting cloud and leveraging technologies, tools and methodologies to facilitate the transformation process and allow for faster return on investment.

Zarb Mizzi advises a variety of multinationals and high net worth individuals seeking to structure a presence in Malta on tax matters and related planning. Her work extends to advising corporates within the financial services industry on their operations in Malta. She is also actively involved in the automatic exchange of information service offering of the firm and regularly delivers tax presentations and training both internally and externally.

The firm has also appointed eight directors, namely Roderick Borg, Edward Curmi, Mark Dalli, Amanda Formosa, Ryan Mizzi, Marlon Sammut, Steve Stivala and Shirley Vella.

More women now form part of the firm’s leadership

Roderick Borg advises organisations and individuals on various tax matters relating to cross-border and domestic transactions. He helps clients with the implementation of restructuring processes and handles corporate liquidation issues.

New partners: (from left) Lisa Zarb Mizzi, Curt Gauci, Giselle Borg and Alex Azzopardi

Along his career, Curmi gained deep organisational insights, working within executive roles in industry, as well as being part of delivery teams within professional services firms. In September 2019, he moved on to fully dedicate his time to drive the operational and administrative functions across advisory, as its COO, and has been instrumental in championing a number of tools, structures and process improvement initiatives for this fast-growing function.

Since joining KPMG, Dalli has worked within the audit function, having specialised in iGaming and technology entities, many of which are among the largest players in this sector across the globe.

Formosa joined the audit function in 2008. During her years with KPMG, other than in the Malta office, she also worked within the audit function of the Canadian and US KPMG offices, gaining experience on a number of industries, with particular focus on banking and asset management.

Mizzi is part of the leadership team of the deal advisory practice, with particular focus on M&A including transaction services, corporate finance and strategy projects. Over the past 11 years with the firm, he has worked across several jurisdictions within the network’s advisory functions.

Sammut joined KPMG Malta’s corporate accounting services team in 2009. His main areas of practice focus on accounting and financial reporting, VAT compliance and finance function transformation services to local and international clients. Today, he leads the firm’s finance function transformation service line, helping clients optimise their processes and procedures.

Stivala is a director leading the infrastructure, public policy and strategy team. He is an economist by profession, with over 15 years of experience, working across advisory, audit and tax. He is also an IFRS9 specialist involved in the creation and assessment of expected credit loss models.

Vella leads the corporate compliance function, ensuring that companies meet their obligations in a timely manner. She has worked on national and multinational clients, including well-known international household names which have set up structures in Malta in various industries.

“It is remarkable to see that more women now form part of the firm’s leadership,” KPMG Malta’s country senior partner André Zarb said.

“This is a true testimony to our equal opportunity culture, including the flexible working policies we have adopted over the years, especially for working mothers.”