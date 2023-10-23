KPMG in Malta is continuously strengthening its leadership team with the appointment of three partners and five directors with effect from October 1, 2023. These appointments will contribute to the growth and success of KPMG in Malta and provide high quality services to clients.

The firm has appointed Justin Axiaq, Sean Azzopardi, and Claudine Borg Azzopardi as Partners.

Axiaq has been with KPMG for over 17 years and has gained invaluable insight and knowledge across a variety of sectors and specialisms. He currently co-leads the Private Enterprise cluster and has extensive experience providing Audit and Assurance services to both listed and privately owned, local and international clientele across a range of sectors. These include iGaming, technology, energy, distribution, retail, aviation, and manufacturing. His experience also includes an international assignment with KPMG Netherlands, wherein he gained significant exposure working on audits of large conglomerates.

Azzopardi joined the firm in 2006 as a team member within the Audit function. He currently co-leads the Banking and Asset Management cluster within Audit and has worked on some of the firm’s largest clients in this segment. Throughout his career with KPMG, he has also worked with the London and New York member firms, gaining significant exposure in the Banking and Asset Management space. Sean also heads the ESG assurance arm and leads the firm’s local Audit Technology & Innovation Committee.

Borg Azzopardi heads the People & Change Advisory function. She is a psychologist, an executive coach, and a registered supervisor. She has worked extensively in the field of change management and leadership development, with diverse nationalities and projects in different geographies. Her professional career started in 1999 working with the NHS in the UK, before moving into leadership consultancy and executive coaching. Claudine has led large complex transformations including all aspects of technological, behavioural, and cultural change. She has been involved in workforce transformation, including talent strategy, people analytics, organisational design, development of change methodology and toolkit development, stakeholder management, communications development, and delivery.

In addition, the firm has also appointed five directors, namely Kurt Farrugia, Christabelle Formosa, Yanica Mizzi Sahan, Sharon May Scicluna, and Michelle Spiteri Bailey.

Farrugia is an accountant by profession, having joined KPMG in 2014 after reading for a Masters in Accountancy at the University of Malta. Within the Tax function, Kurt advises a portfolio of both local and international private equity clients, and specialises in the field of international corporate tax, with a particular focus on aviation, financing structures, holding structures, and succession planning. He now leads a multi-disciplinary team of professionals, advising clients on the tax implications of corporate re-organisations, compliance obligations, and international tax considerations. Kurt also delivers ACCA lectures with the KPMG Learning Academy.

Formosa has worked in Audit since 2013. She first joined KPMG’s Audit function in Malta back in 2017, where she specialised in financial services. She has also worked within the Audit function of KPMG Ireland, gaining experience in a number of industries, including the Funds sector. Christabelle is predominantly focused on servicing banking and asset management clients, including listed and regulated entities.

Mizzi Sahan co-leads the IT Assurance Services. She is an accountant by profession, holding a practising certificate in Audit. Over the past 13 years, she has specialised in IT Audit support work for external financial Audit and IT Assurance. Yanica's primary areas of expertise are within the fields of gaming, banking, and finance. Yanica is actively involved in delivering training on IT technical subjects, both locally and within the broader KPMG network. She also contributes to Quality Practice reviews and plays a significant role in fostering the growth of staff and talent acquisition efforts.

Scicluna works within KPMG’s Tax function and provides advice and assistance to a diversified portfolio of both local and international clientele on various matters of taxation. Her main areas of focus include succession planning, financing structures and group restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions, including but not limited to due diligence engagements, and acquisition structuring engagements. Sharon also regularly delivers tax presentations and training, both on an internal and external basis.

Spiteri Bailey’s experience in Auditing and Accounting spans over 25 years. Her main areas of focus include the implementation of new audit quality standards, audit learning and development, and supporting the audit and assurance staff in new audit tools and methodology. Michelle graduated as an accountant and auditor from the University of Malta in 1997. In 2006, she read for a Masters in Business Administration (Finance) from the University of Leicester, and later obtained a doctorate with Cranfield University, specialising in audit quality, trust, and ethics. She was also a lecturer at Masters level at the University of Malta in Advanced Audit and Assurance for 10 years and continues to deliver training within the firm to this day.